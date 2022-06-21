Man, 37, arrested after he allegedly drives stolen mini excavator around Makiki

Honolulu police arrested a 37-year-old man after he was allegedly seen operating a stolen mini excavator on a public road in Makiki early Monday.
Police said the suspect was seen operating the excavator in the 1900 block of Makiki Heights shortly before 2:30 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect ran away.
Police said it was determined the excavator was stolen from a nearby work site.
Officers later located the suspect in Makiki and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree theft and first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.
