Flood advisory issued for Big Island

A flood advisory has been issued for the island of Hawaii due to excessive rainfall, effective until 5:15 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service of Honolulu said at 2:09 p.m., radar indicated spotty, heavy showers with rain rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour over leeward slopes of the Big Island. The heaviest showers were observed near Holualoa.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Puuanahulu, Kalaoa, Puako, Honalo, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Kawaihae, Kealakekua, Kohala Ranch, Kamuela, Honaunau, Waikoloa Beach, Mauna Lani and Kona International Airport.

A flood advisory means local flooding can occur, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense, and all residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain alert.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

The advisory may need to be extended beyond 5:15 p.m., NWS said, if flooding persists.