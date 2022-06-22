Man caught driving stolen mini excavator in Makiki was on supervised release

A 37-year-old man who was allegedly seen operating a stolen mini excavator on a public road in Makiki early Monday was on supervised release at the time for a separate unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle case.

Joshua Ana, also known as Joshua K. Ana, Joshua AK Ana and Joshua Antone Ana, was charged via felony information Tuesday with first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. His bail is set at $20,000.

Police said a suspect was seen operating the excavator in the 1900 block of Makiki Heights shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspect ran away as soon as officers arrived at the scene.

Police said it was determined the excavator was stolen from a nearby work site.

Officers later located the suspect, identified as Ana, in Makiki and arrested him.

Ana was on supervised release at the time of his arrest after prosecutors charged him last week with second-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle in a separate case.

Court documents show Ana allegedly exerted unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle on June 13 without the owner’s consent. Police arrested him that day in the 2000 block of Round Top Drive.

Court records indicate the court placed Ana on supervised release following his June 15 initial appearance at Honolulu District Court. He was scheduled to return to court on July 6.

Ana has a criminal record of six felony convictions for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, theft, promoting a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia.