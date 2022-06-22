Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> A quote attributed to Randy Grossman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California, in a story on Page A1 Saturday included an incorrect dollar figure that had been corrected in a news release from Grossman’s office. The quote should have read: “This indictment alleges a Honolulu businessman and others paid more than $45,000 in campaign contributions to Honolulu’s former prosecuting attorney to prosecute a former employee.”
