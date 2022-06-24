comscore Man’s car stolen in alleged gunpoint robbery in Ewa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man’s car stolen in alleged gunpoint robbery in Ewa

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation after a male suspect allegedly threatened a 40-year-old man with a handgun and took his vehicle in Ewa early today.

The alleged robbery occurred at about 3:45 a.m. today.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-9300.

