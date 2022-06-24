Man’s car stolen in alleged gunpoint robbery in Ewa

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation after a male suspect allegedly threatened a 40-year-old man with a handgun and took his vehicle in Ewa early today.
The alleged robbery occurred at about 3:45 a.m. today.
No injuries were reported.
Police said the suspect remains at large.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-9300.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.