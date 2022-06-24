comscore Queen’s opens vaccination appointments for keiki under 5 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Queen’s opens vaccination appointments for keiki under 5

    The Queen’s Health System has begun accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for those ages 6 months through 4 years old.

The Queen’s Health System has begun accepting appointments today for COVID-19 vaccinations for those ages 6 months through 4 years old.

Queen’s officials said Thursday that vaccinations will be administered by appointment only, and are available at various locations around Oahu, including Queen Emma Clinics at Queen’s Medical Center on Tuesdays, and Empower Health in Kapolei on Mondays and Fridays. They are also available at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu after hours clinic from 5 to 9 p.m. weekdays, and at The Queens’ Health Care Centers-Kahala Thursdays and Fridays.

These clinics will be offering the Pfizer vaccine, a three-dose series, for children under 5.

The federal government authorized the vaccine for young children late last week.

Hours are subject to change based on vaccine availability.

Appointments can be made by calling 808-691-2222. Visit covid.queens.org/vaccine-clinics for a full schedule.

