Las Vegas Advisor: Even during summer, room rates still a value

Summertime in Las Vegas traditionally means low room rates, and that can be said for the summer of 2022. But for the second year in a row, the rates are noticeably higher than in years past.

A survey conducted last week by LasVegasAdvisor.com turned up 28 hotel-casinos with base rates of $50 and below. That’s not bad, but it’s significantly fewer than in recent years.

Lowest of all was the off-Strip OYO, with a rate of $23. Las Vegas casinos with hotel rates of $30 or less were also found at Circus Circus, Ellis Island, Excalibur, Rio and Silver Sevens.

Rates change quickly and these are base prices that may be subject to any combination of taxes, booking charges and resort fees, but they’re an excellent place to start if you’re trying to track down good room deals over the next couple of months.

High-enders: The summer brings good deals at the elite resorts too. The following represent the best base rates found at the upscale casinos: Park MGM, $62; Planet Hollywood, $69; Treasure Island, $69; Palms, $79; Golden Nugget, $79; Resorts World, $89; MGM Signature, $89; Paris, $89; Caesars Palace, $119; Aria, $125.

Big Elvis: The Golden Tiki on Spring Mountain Road has a happy hour daily from 4 to 7 p.m., with $4 beer, $8 specialty cocktails, and $4-$8 appetizers. One of Las Vegas’ best celebrity impersonators, Big Elvis, performs on the first Tuesday of every month.

New steakhouse: Jack Binion’s Steak has opened on the Strip at Bally’s as part of the resort’s transition to Horseshoe Las Vegas. Jack Binion’s Steak restaurants also operate at Caesars properties in Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Iowa and Maryland.

Question: I read here that the Plaza will open a new casino area that’s smoke-free. Are there any completely smoke-free casinos in Las Vegas?

Answer: Park MGM on the Strip is the only completely smoke-free casino. A smoking ban was also tried at a casino called Silver City, which is now closed. Most casinos have nonsmoking areas on the floor.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.