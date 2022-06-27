High surf advisory in effect for all south shores through 6 p.m. today

A high surf advisory for south shores of all isles remains in effect through 6 p.m. today due to a long-period south swell peaking this morning, and bringing advisory-level surf this afternoon.

The National Weather Service expects the swell to bring large, breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet to south shores before declining late this afternoon through tonight.

Another pulse of south swell, however, is expected to keep south shore surf elevated through Tuesday.

The public should beware of strong, breaking waves, shore break, and strong rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice from Ocean Safety officials.

Surf along exposed north and east shores could see a bump in small, short-period swell through today. Surf for north shores is expected to remain at 1 to 3 feet today and Tuesday, while surf on west shores is expected to remain at 4 to 6 feet today and Tuesday.

Surf along east shores is expected to remain at 2 to 4 feet today and Tuesday, though strengthening tradewinds are expected to keep it rough into the weekend.

Forecasters said high pressure far north of the main Hawaiian islands will strengthen today, increasing trade winds into the moderate to breezy range across local waters through Friday.

Clouds and showers embedded within trade flow will favor windward and mountain areas, mainly during the overnight to early morning hours.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and Hawaii island leeward and southeast waters, through 6 p.m. Tuesday.