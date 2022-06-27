comscore Red Hill crisis casts shadow on RIMPAC exercises set to begin in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Red Hill crisis casts shadow on RIMPAC exercises set to begin in Hawaii

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY A sailor hoists the jack after the South Korean submarine ROKS Sindolseok (SS-082) moored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Tuesday.

    COURTESY U.S. NAVY

    A sailor hoists the jack after the South Korean submarine ROKS Sindolseok (SS-082) moored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Tuesday.

Warships from 26 countries are arriving in the Hawaiian Islands for the biennial Rim of the Pacific exercise, the world’s largest recurring naval war game. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics – June 17 to June 23, 2022

Scroll Up