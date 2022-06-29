WATCH LIVE: Democratic hopefuls for Hawaii governor join the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s ‘Spotlight Hawaii’

The three leading Democratic candidates hoping to become Hawaii’s next governor are scheduled this morning to make their first live, joint appearance in a special one-hour, digital town hall on “Spotlight Hawaii.” This series shines a spotlight on issues affecting the Hawaiian Islands.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele and Vicky Cayetano, a business entrepreneur and former first lady, will be asked questions by “Spotlight Hawaii” hosts Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji. They will also take questions from viewers.

Watch the video which will be available above at 10:30 a.m., and submit your questions through our Facebook page.

“Spotlight Hawaii,” which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Join Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies this month for a conversation with guests. Click here to watch previous conversations and to view the rest of this month’s schedule.