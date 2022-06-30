9 displaced after house fire in Waikele

A fire at a single-family home on Hoomakoa Street in Waikele this evening has displaced nine people.

Firefighters from the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about a building fire at a home at 94-1189 Hoomakoa St. at around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene a few minutes later to find “heavy smoke and fire emanating from the side” of the home.

Firefighters fought the fire and searched the building for any occupants, but did not find anyone inside.

HFD brought the fire under control within a few minutes and fully extinguished it at around 8 p.m.

Nine members of the household arrive shortly afterward, and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide support for the five children and four adults who were displaced by the fire.

An investigation in ongoing to determine the cause and origin of the fire.