Occupied Forces Hawaii Army members arrested at Kunia Property

Honolulu Police Department arrested members of the Occupied Forces Hawaii Army group who have remained on property belonging to Guyland LLC despite receiving an eviction notice last month.

“Honolulu Police Dept has arrested Heirs on property for claims of trespassing despite the civil dispute over land title being still active in the courts,” were the words written on an Instagram story posted by one of OFHA’s group members, Alicia Hu‘eu, at about 10 a.m. today.

It is unclear which group members were arrested.

Fifteen police officers approached group members this morning on the Kunia property before the arrests were made, according to more of Hu‘eu’s story posts.

“The police forced themselves in the vehicle from the outside with a bar,” read the text posted on Hu‘eu’s instagram story.