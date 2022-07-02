Woman allegedly shot, killed by family member in Ewa Beach

A suspect is in custody after a 46-year-old woman was allegedly shot and killed by a family member in the Ewa Beach area Friday.
The Honolulu Police Department received a call just before 5 p.m. claiming that a suspect had shot and killed a family member. Responding police officers found the deceased victim inside a residence and reported that she sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
A suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.
An investigation is ongoing. No additional information was provided by police.
