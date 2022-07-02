comscore Federal prosecutors seek prison term for former state Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Federal prosecutors seek prison term for former state Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021 J. Kalani English, 55, pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to a single felony count of honest services wire fraud for failing to report the alleged bribes in his electronic legislative gift disclosure report.

The former Maui lawmaker’s sentencing on Tuesday by senior U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Mollway will be the first time in more than 20 years that a Hawaii elected official has faced sentencing by a federal judge, according to DOJ. Read more

