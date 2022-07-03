Building damage estimated to be over $1.1M to historic Boyd-Irwin Estate with ties to Hawaiian royalty

The Honolulu Fire Department has determined the estimated building damage of the fire that consumed the historic Boyd-Irwin Estate in Maunawili to be more than $1.137 million. Officials have yet to release the estimated cost of damage to the building’s contents.

The Boyd-Irwin Estate, also known as The Queen’s Retreat located in a remote part of Maunawili Road, burned to the ground on June 26 until “nothing was left except for the chimney,” HFD officials said.

HFD received a 911 call at 2:50 a.m. June 26 about a wildland fire near the historic estate. HFD sent a unit staffed with four personnel to the scene who arrived 15 minutes after the call. The responding unit reported the structure had sustained “extreme fire damage and collapsed on itself.” HFD later sent two additional units to assist with extinguishing the fire, which had spread to 50 by 100 feet of wildland area adjoined to the estate.

No injuries were reported. Officials had reported the cause and origin of the fire as undetermined.

The Maunawili estate has ties to Hawaiian royalty and reportedly inspired the “Aloha ‘Oe” song. Maj. Edward Boyd and his wife bought the land in 1869 and built an estate, where they invited King David Kalakaua and his sister Liliuokalani over for parties or rest, according to Honolulu Magazine on the Historic Hawaii Foundation’s website. Shortly after an 1878 visit to the estate, Liliuokalani penned the classic farewell song. The estate was purchased in 1893 by sugar baron William G. Irwin and became a coffee mill; then C. Brewer used it as a retreat in the 1920s and 1930s; Kaneohe Ranch in 1941 turned it into a military headquarters and rest area; the Hedemann family who was related to the Castle family lived there until 1985; and finally, Japanese investor Yasuo Yasuda developed the surrounding area as Luana Hills Golf Course, according to HHF.