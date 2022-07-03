HFD rescues disoriented hikers from Kealia Trial

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued two hikers, who had to be airlifted from the Kealia Trial above Dillingham Airfield today.

HFD said it received a distress call about 5:40 p.m. today after two female hikers in their 20s became disoriented while hiking. HFD sent four units, with 13 personnel, to provide assistance.

An HFD helicopter located the hikers high above Dillingham Field and airlifted them about 6:42 p.m. to a landing zone where both hikers declined medical attention.

HFD provided the following hiking safety tips:

>> Before setting out on your hike, notify someone of your hike location and destination.

>>Bring a fully charged cell phone with an external back-up battery.

>>Research the trail before hiking to learn the route and degree of difficulty.

>>Read and follow signage along the trail.

>> If you encounter a problem, stay put to make it easier to find you and to reduce the chance of getting into further trouble.