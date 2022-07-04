Man, 31, shot at while driving in Waikele

A 31-year-old man was shot at while driving his vehicle in Waikele at about 3:30 a.m. this morning.
The passenger of another vehicle drove by the victim and began shooting while traveling in the same direction, police said.
No injuries were reported and no arrests were made.
The Honolulu Police Department is still investigating the incident.
