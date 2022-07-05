2022 Election: Nohe Uu-Hodgins

Name on ballot:

Nohe Uu-Hodgins

Running for:

Maui county council – Makawao-Haiku-Paia

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

votenohe.com

Current occupation:

Permit Facilitator

Age:

36

Previous job history:

Accountant

Previous elected office, if any:

N/A

Please describe your qualifications to represent the voters of your county.

I have lived most of my life in my district, save a few years for college. I am a generational resident of Paia, Maui. I will listen, be accountable, and have a balanced, logical perspective.

What is the most pressing need for the people you seek to represent, and what will you do to address that need?

Housing is our most pressing need for Maui County. I hope to create public and private partnerships to provide housing for our people.

Rising inflation has significantly worsened Hawaii’s already high cost of living. What can be done at the county level to help residents cope with high consumer prices?

Again, housing is our main issue. As a county, if we can help lower the cost of housing we can help families stretch their dollar further in other areas such as gas, groceries, electric, etc.

What specific solutions do you propose to combat homelessness and to make housing more affordable to residents?

Regarding housing, as a county we should help provide off-site infrastructure to 201H projects. 201H projects are over 50% affordable projects that are reviewed by the Council. We need to listen to housing experts and really heed their advice to find practical solutions. Our homelessness population is growing quickly. We need more shelters for our transitional homeless and help for our episodic and chronic homeless. We also need to help provide affordable rentals to help with our hidden homeless, those who cannot afford to their own housing and living with others.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, what more should county government do to protect residents’ health?

Education should be top priority to ensure that people know how best to protect themselves.

What should county government do to help residents who have been economically affected by the pandemic?

I feel our County did it’s best in trying to ensure that those who have been affected find assistance through micro loans, grants, help with utilities, free school lunch, etc. Our community also showed love by having fantastic food drives. Hopefully, we don’t experience another pandemic anytime soon, but if we do I hope we manage it with grace and compassion.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make county government more transparent to the public?

I feel we should encourage more participation in local government and have an organic form of transparency. Meetings times and agendas are posted online and social media and meetings broadcasted.

Do you think more needs to be done at the county level to manage tourism? If so, what would you propose?

We do need to better manage tourism. I feel that we should assess impact fees to highly visited areas to ensure continued environmental protection of the space.

What would you propose to help diversify the county’s economy beyond tourism?

I would love to help local farmers ensure their ability to continue to help provide food to our community and export their goods.

What can county government do to mitigate the affects of sea-level rise?

We have a plan for the future of Hawaii that includes managed retreat, providing accommodation and protection to existing structures.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I would love to keep Maui (County), Maui by ensuring that our people can continue to call this place home for generations.