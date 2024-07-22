2024 Election: Peter Apo

Name on ballot:

Peter Apo

Running for:

OHA At-Large Trustee

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

peterapoforoha.com

Current occupation:

Peter Apo Company /Hawaiian Affairs Consulting

Age:

85

Previous job history:

Hawai’i State Legislator, Vice-Speaker, House of Representatives (3 Terms)

Special Assistant Hawaiian Affairs, Governor Ben Cayetano

Director Waikiki Development, Mayor Jeremy Harris

Director Mayor’s Office of Culture & Arts, Mayor Jeremy Harris

Trustee, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, State of Hawai’i (3 Terms)

President, Peter Apo Company, LLC – Hawaiian Cultural Consulting

Previous elected office, if any:

Hawai’i State Representative, OHA Trustee

Please describe your qualifications to represent the Native Hawaiian community.

My father and mother, Peter & Margaret Apo, who were great native Hawaiian community leaders, passed their passion for building a stronger Hawaiian community on to me. I Have spent the last 44 years serving the Hawaiian community in both the public and private sectors. Highlights include 3 terms as an OHA Trustee, State House of Representatives 1982-94, Special Assistant Hawaiian Affairs/Governor Cayetano, Co-Founder Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association, Board Member Friends of Iolani Palace, President/Hui Wa’a Canoe Racing Association, Director of Waikiki Development/Mayor Harris, Board member Prince Kuhio Hawaiian Civic Club.

What is the most-pressing issue facing Native Hawaiians and how would you address the problem?

HAWAIIAN UNIFICATION. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has an obligation to address the underlying purpose of the constitutional amendment that created OHA to serve as a center of gravity by framing a statewide discussion among Hawaiians and their institutions on how to pursue self-determination . For many Hawaiians self-determination does not necessarily translate to seeking independence from the United States. There are many models of native American and Pacific Island self-governance that does not require giving up American citizenship. OHA has a constitutional obligation to press forward with a statewide discussion that frames what Hawaiians mean by self-determination/self governance (Ea)with its beneficiaries.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Hawaii island? Please explain.

I support the TMT, provided, the range of other Mauna Kea management issues are addressed such as shrinking the complex of telescopes as each becomes obsolete and continuing to sophisticate the stewardship policies of managing the mauna. I’m hoping for the best to come out of the new Legislatively authorized committee created to seek resolution to the management of Mauna Kea led by John De Fries. Its unfortunate that in the absence of the Hawaiian Priesthood which was de-frocked after the Battle of Kuamo’o

in the 1800’s there has never been a replacement authority to officially adjudicate and rule on claims of cultural injury.

What do believe is the best use of OHA’s Kakaako Makai lands and do you support building residential high-rises there? Please explain.

I do not support any residential, especially high-rises, for Kakaako Makai. I do support devoting some of the property for community and cultural based vendor complexes activity. I also would be interested in restarting a past discussion re: the concept of a full-fledged Hawaiian Cultural Center for Music and Hula (with a mix of other cultural activity). My general vision includes creating free access mini-landscapes for small gatherings and outdoor events for families and small organizations to gather for celebrations and other events. For the most part I prefer that Kakaako Makai emerge as a community centered gathering place with a park-like landscaped sense of place. Bottom line is I am totally opposed to allowing the wall of high rises that will eventually dominate the mauka side of Ala Moana Blvd to cross the street.

What role should OHA play in helping Native Hawaiians cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

I have no access to a crystal ball for OHA on this question. What seems a reasonable starting point for OHA would be to research and affilitate with existing organizations that specialize in dealing with the direct causes of cost of living – both government and private – find a space that fits OHA’s purse and willingess to engage and join the larger landscape of orgs navigating the challenge.

What role should OHA play in the reshaping of Hawaii’s tourism industry?

During the initial years (40’s and 50’s) the Hawai’i tourist industry was well-balanced between visitors and locals. The aloha flowed and the brand went global. Industry growth policies then began to be heavily influenced by national and global corporate models of tourism which showed up in Hawaii as wallet-driven separating visitors from locals with a wall of commerce. Much of this was Waikiki based as setting the model for the rest of Hawai’i. And so, over the years there developed the existing love-hate relationship many locals have for the industry. So, the local hate part is not really about the tourists. It’s about the business model. Its so interesting since Hawaiians own half of the land in Waikiki. I have always thought OHA, who has been fairly distanced from the tourism industry, should seek partners and begin to develop its own models of tourist activity to include hotels and retail that are culturally themed and priced so that there is a real and measurable exchange of value for locals and tourists.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make OHA more transparent to the public?

2 OHA Should Consider Shifting the Governance Model from a Trust Fund Framework to a Legislative Framework The idea of revamping the governance model to replicate a Legislative framework would heighten the level of sophistication in budgeting, decision making, and public accountability. As a political authority OHA Trustees are elected to office by the entire Hawai’i electorate as opposed to a Trust Fund Model (private sector or government) where Trustees are appointed by government leaders. As an electorate driven institution the legislative framework would heighten OHA’s public accountability with its higher level of operational sophistication in its committee structure, administrative structure, budgeting and accounting systems. No question making the shift from Trust to Legislative will require months of navigation and dialogue with Trustees, Hawaiian leaders from various sectors, and beneficiaries. While OHA would still operate under the legal umbrella of Statehood the legislatively framed governance model would, in a profound way, create a non-threatening sense of Hawaiian Nationhood

What will be your top priority if elected?

Hawaiian Unification is the fundamental reason I’m running. But, there are two other initiatives that are important to me.

1-Simplify OHA Grant Application Process for Small Grant Applications

Based on past complaints OHA’s grant application process needs refining to show a little mercy for small grant applicants. According to complaining applicants the application process seems to be one size fits all and appears geared toward large grant applicants applying for thousands of dollars. I would strongly encourage OHA administration to (1) provide staff assistance to small request applicants who need help filing, and/or (2) set-up a simplified application process for small requests.

2 -Start Special Fund to Provide Financial support for Hawaiian Musicians, Artists, and Cultural Practitoners Of all the Hawaiian cultural priorities music and the arts profoundly provide the most embracing and celebratory umbrella of cultural expression that burns deep in the transgenerational passing of cultural pride, dignity, spirituality, and celebration of life. For decades now Hawaiian artists, musicians, and cultural practitioners struggle to survive. Yet, they are so fundamental to Hawai’i’s framework of global identity, dignity, and sense of nationhood it seems that it would be a logical and welcomed program to establish an OHA Special Fund for Musicians, Artists, and Cultural Practioners that would provide financial support to the Hawaiian Music & Art community.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I’m 85 and feel like Benjamin Button. I am in good health, brain is still chugging along, and I hit the gym twice a week. Yes, I’m in my twilight years. The good news is I’ve got years of

memory, history, people I know, and if I don’t have the answer I know who to call!