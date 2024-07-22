2024 Election: Brendon Kalei’aina Lee

Name on ballot:

Brendon Kalei’aina Lee

Running for:

OHA At-Large Trustee

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

kaleiainalee.com

Current occupation:

not employed

Age:

55

Previous job history:

Assistant Committee Clerk-Office of Senator Keohokalole, Trustee At-Large-OHA

Previous elected office, if any:

Pearl City Neighborhood Board, OHA At-Large

Please describe your qualifications to represent the Native Hawaiian community.

Life long member of Pearl Harbor Hawaiian Civic Club, Founding member of Elizabeth Kahanu Hawaiian Civic Club, Past 2nd Vice-President Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs, Past President Oahu Region Kamehameha Schools Alumni Association, Past President Board of Governors Kamehameha Schools Alumni Association, Chair ‘Aha 2016, Trained Parliamentarian, Graduate Commonfund Institute-Yale Business School

What is the most-pressing issue facing Native Hawaiians and how would you address the problem?

Housing. I would continue the work I began when came up with the idea and helped to put together the deal that would purchase $43 million dollars of real-estate in Iwilei along the rail line. I would start the process to redevelop the area for affordable housing and revitalizing the business district to benefit Native Hawaiians through economic opportunities, both in direct investments and indirect revenue to the Native Hawaiian Trust. I would also task the contracted Resource Management Committee to direct the contracted development team to come up with a viable development plan for Haku’one without housing. I would also task the Beneficiary and Empowerment Committee to explore a partnership with DHHL to help them realize their new creative ideas to clear the beneficiary waitlist.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Hawaii island? Please explain.

I do not have an opinion on the construction of the TMT atop Mauna Kea and support OHA’s current position of neutrality. The reason for this is not only I am not from Hawaii Island, my genealogy is not from Hawaii Island. My paternal grandmother, a founding member of Protect Kaho’olawe Ohana, always taught me to not be maha’oi in others matters. While I recognize many in the State are against the TMT, Hawaii Island residents are split on the matter. Until they decide what they feel is best for their Island it would be premature for me have a say.

What do believe is the best use of OHA’s Kakaako Makai lands and do you support building residential high-rises there? Please explain.

I laid out a detailed plan for Kaka’ako Makai, now called Haku’one. My detailed plan can be found over 3 months in my Trustee Column from June 2021 – August 2021. They include a new signature restaurant honoring the Queen of Makaha, Rell Sun, adjacent to the new Eddie Aikau Surf Museum, adjacent to a new home for our voyaging wa’a. This would include a kauhale that the whole state could use to welcome distinguished visitors. It would also include a boutique hotel, numerous street level businesses with a vibrant walking environment and a tech park that would act as a hub for Native Hawaiian entrepreneurs. I do not support residential high-rises at Kaka’ako Makai, those developments are better suited for Iwilei, where OHA can do actual affordable housing along the rail line.

What role should OHA play in helping Native Hawaiians cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

OHA can be at the forefront of fighting Hawaii’s high cost of living. Not only can OHA develop its own affordable housing, it has the ability to help finance other non-OHA projects with their ability to issue revenue bonds. Other programs that OHA has abandoned, that allowed professionals graduating from UH systems to go into the Native Hawaiian communities debt free allowing them to help our most vulnerable communities without worrying about student debt. Through a restructuring of the Native Hawaiian revolving fund, OHA would be able to have a much larger reach into the Native Hawaiian community.

What role should OHA play in the reshaping of Hawaii’s tourism industry?

With the new direction that CNHA and HTA are taking the tourism industry making it a regenerative industry with an emphasis on cultural sensitivity OHA absolutely be a part of the conversation with CNHA and HTA with their new direction.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make OHA more transparent to the public?

OHA is the most transparent than it has ever been thanks to the changes made by Kamana’o Crabbe, Sylvia Hussey, and Chair Trustee Colette Machado after the 2016 audit by the State.

What will be your top priority if elected?

My first priority will be change the Board of Trustees leadership. OHA needs a chair that will be inclusive, open minded, and able to move OHA forward by allowing diverse voices to be heard in open discussion versus the close door practices currently being followed. The chair of the board controls what comes to the board of trustees for consideration. We need someone in this position who is a bridge builder, and a listener.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I have a life of experience advocating for Native Hawaiian rights. From my grandmother, who was one of the founders of the protect kaho’olawe ohana, to my parents who were both former presidents of the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs. I have followed in their footsteps, becoming the 2nd vice-president of the Association and being elected to chair the Aha 2016 by its members, presiding over the passage of a Native Hawaiian constitution. I was able to bring all sides together to debate, discuss, and ultimately work together to produce a historic document.