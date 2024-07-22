2024 Election: AKI, Z. Kaapana

Name on ballot:

AKI, Z. Kaapana

Running for:

OHA Hawaii Resident Trustee

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

N/A

Current occupation:

Public Policy Advocate

Age:

42

Previous job history:

State of Hawaii Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Council For Native Hawaiian Advancement, State of Hawaii Department of Education, Walt Disney Imagineering

Previous elected office, if any:

N/A

Please describe your qualifications to represent the Native Hawaiian community.

I am a Native Hawaiian and therefore a member of the Native Hawaiian community. I have served the Native Hawaiian in both a personal and professional capacity, representing Native Hawaiians and Native Hawaiian interests before all levels of governance. For nearly a decade, I have worked as a professional advocate for the State Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) at the forefront Native Hawaiian interests, advising OHA trustees on how to best approach the agency’s statutory mandate to ever-seek the betterment of conditions of Native Hawaiians.

What is the most-pressing issue facing Native Hawaiians and how would you address the problem?

One of the most-pressing issues facing Native Hawaiians is no different than the most-pressing issues facing all other residents of the State: economic instability. Hawaii endures the highest cost of living in the nation with a shortage of economic opportunities that has exacerbated the out-migration of long-time locals, highly skilled workers, and younger generations (“brain drain”). This issue is at the nexus of so many other issues that residents face from growing health concerns and housing instability, to increasing crime and a general lower quality of life. I would address this problem by investing more capital into diversifying, building new, and bolstering existing economic sectors (and the economy). OHA can most certainly play a role in that investment.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Hawaii island? Please explain.

I support. The TMT model has the potential to redefine how culturally responsible business should be conducted in Hawaii – these kinds of projects can preserve and protect Native Hawaiian natural-cultural resources, while also serving as a cultural resource center for Native Hawaiian cultural practitioners to advance traditional astronomy practices in tandem with western astronomy practices. I strongly believe that Hawaii has incredible potential to develop a robust astronomical industry to the benefit of local residents, including Native Hawaiians. I would love to see an astronomy industry workforce development pipeline that encourages residents to reach for the stars, provide scholarship opportunities for residents, and ensures employment opportunities upon graduation.

What do believe is the best use of OHA’s Kakaako Makai lands and do you support building residential high-rises there? Please explain.

I do not support building residential high-rises in OHA’s Kakaako Makai lands (“Hakuone”), which to my knowledge, is located within a flood zone due to sea level rise (climate change). I strongly believe that the best use of Hakuone is in economic development. OHA is State agency established to serve as a trust for Native Hawaiians. OHA revenue should be going to the betterment of conditions of Native Hawaiians. OHA should be advancing economic development in Hakuone, in significant part, to capitalize off of tourism, the revenue from which would go toward OHA’s trust obligations. With that said, I strongly believe that Hakuone should also be used for workforce development in emerging sectors, education/training/entrepreneurship, and serving as a commercial hub to elevate locally-produced products with affordable retail and manufacturing space.

What role should OHA play in helping Native Hawaiians cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

OHA can develop industries/sectors, prepare a workforce through grant funding, ensure economic opportunities, and OHA can provide advocacy for this to ensure the necessary legal framework for sustainable growth.

What role should OHA play in the reshaping of Hawaii’s tourism industry?

OHA is statutorily mandated with the obligation to advocate Native Hawaiian interests before all other State agencies. The Department of Business, Economic Development, & Tourism (DBEDT) and its Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) should regularly consult with OHA to develop a culturally responsible and sustainable tourism industry. Understandably, as it currently remains, OHA, despite its obligation, is poorly equipped to provide adequate consultation. The immediate role that OHA should play is in vastly improving its current capacity – in every rank of the organization. OHA needs a visionary board that understands its fiduciary duty; it needs an administrator that isn’t trying to reinvent the same age-old non-functional wheel; and it needs staff that have a stake in the game and aren’t just taking up cubicle space to count the hours before clocking out.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make OHA more transparent to the public?

OHA isn’t very transparent. In my experience, the Native Hawaiian community and the general public typically has no idea what goes on in OHA nor do they know what OHA is doing with all of its resources. For the most basic explanation, OHA provides a summary in its annual budget report – however, by the time that information is received, its old news. OHA needs to make better use of social media to be more accessible and transparent. When I worked for OHA as a Public Policy Manager, I repeatedly requested permission to establish a podcast to provide weekly advocacy updates, news, and stakeholder engagement – unfortunately, the project was never granted approvals likely due to transparency issues.

What will be your top priority if elected?

My top priority will be to reorganize OHA, so that it may effectively serve its established purpose. I will also push for a new strategic plan, one that isn’t so banal, which appropriately addresses the needs of Native Hawaiians and shapes the future of Hawaii in a way that is sustainable, rewarding, and optimally beneficial for all.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I have worked, frustratingly, for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs as professional advocate and a public policy manager. I have advised OHA administration and its Board of Trustees. It is unfortunate that I have to say that OHA is currently a broken trust. OHA needs trustees that dedicate themselves to OHA mission and obligations – not individuals solely concerned with their own career advancement or pulling in an easy paycheck. I am running to overhaul OHA, so that the agency can reach its potential in benefitting both Native Hawaiians and everyone else who calls Hawaii, home.