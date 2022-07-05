2022 Election: Tae Kim

Name on ballot:

Tae Kim

Running for:

Lieutenant Governor

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

No answer submitted

Current occupation:

lawyer

Age:

56

Previous job history:

No answer submitted

Previous elected office, if any:

No answer submitted

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

I’m a resident of Hawaii and a citizen of USA and registered to vote. love and care for the people of Hawaii.

What will be your top priority if elected?

comprehensive poverty assistance program. public health and safety. including homelessness and economy.

How do you view the role of the lieutenant governor’s office and how will you approach fulfilling that role?

check and balance to the governor and informing the people all issues and giving voice to the people in government.

Rising inflation has significantly worsened Hawaii’s already high cost of living. What can be done at the state level to help Hawaii residents cope with high consumer prices?

promote public-private partnerships to provide financial assistance. NO additional taxes for public assistance.

Hawaii’s rising gasoline prices are among the highest in the nation. Should Hawaii lower or temporarily suspend state taxes on gasoline to help ease the pain at the pump?

we must promote electric cars and powering them with solar energy. suspending gas tax will lead to reduction of services that the taxes are funding.

What is your plan to help protect Hawaii residents’ health during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic?

continue access to vaccines and promote, NOT mandate, public safety such as masks and social distancing.

Do you support or oppose efforts to slow or limit the number of tourists to Hawaii? Please explain.

Hawaii is tourism driver economy and we need tourists. we must not limit the visitors and promote visitor friendly to residents.

How can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and what can state government do to support the effort?

we must invite investment in all things solar. sun is free and we have it more than other places. we must also invite gaming industry, manageable to our State and vote on it by the residents.

What is your plan to increase affordable housing in Hawaii, and to help the counties deal with homelessness?

we must first redefine the term “affordable”, what exactly is affordable and to whom? Housing must be made available to most all residents not just the middle and well to do. also there must be gradual progression out of homelessness. short term and immediate shelters, mid-term stays and long term housing taking into account of mental illness, substance abuse and handicapped individuals. again, we need public-private partnerships

Hawaii isn’t likely to see a repeat of this year’s $2 billion revenue surplus which allowed higher-than-normal spending on state programs and projects. If elected, what will your top spending priorities be?

public health and safety issues, which includes education and homelessness and crime prevention

What, if anything, should state government do in response to the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs Wade?

more education in planned parenthood.

What should state government do to support and improve public education in Hawaii?

more fundings, increase pay for teachers and funding for educational programs, including summer schools

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make state government more transparent to the public?

open book policy. audit of all public offices, including elected offices appointed offices

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on the Big Island and why?

I believe the people need to be better informed about the need for the type of telescope and it’s location, and any available alternatives to the type and the location of it

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I will never be an incumbent. I will never serve more than one term in any office. they are public offices that belongs to the people. It’s all about public service, not self-service. People’s complacency leads to positions of entitlement. It’s not enough to just vote, it’s our duty and responsibility as resident of Hawaii and citizen of this great nation to serve in public office, and most importantly, LEAVE the office after service. I don’t want to do it all and people should never want any party or person to do it all.