Police search for suspect in holdup at convenience store in Kapalama

Honolulu police are looking for a male suspect in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a convenience store in Kapalama early today.
The robbery occurred at 7-Eleven on North King Street at about 2:10 a.m.
Police said a masked man entered the store and brandished a handgun. He demanded money and threatened the store employee, police added.
The suspect then fled with an undisclosed amount of money taken from the store. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was described to be in his 30s, 5 feet, 2 inches and approximately 190 pounds. He was wearing a black mask and black shorts at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
