Man, 21, arrested in alleged Iwilei daylight armed robbery

Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man after he and two other male suspects allegedly robbed a 44-year-old man at gunpoint in Iwilei Thursday.

Police said three male suspects used physical force to take unspecified property from the victim in the 800 block of Iwilei Road at about noon. One of the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm at the time of the robbery.

Police said the suspects then fled the scene.

That night, police located the suspect who allegedly brandished a firearm and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

The other two suspects remain at large.