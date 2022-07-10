Couples derailed by coronavirus get ‘re-wedding’ at New York City landmark

NEW YORK >> Hundreds of couples whose weddings were derailed or scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic are getting a do-over thanks to a New York City landmark.

The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts is hosting “Celebrate Love: A (Re)Wedding” on Sunday evening in the pavilion outside the center.

Lincoln Center’s website calls it “a special day for newlyweds, those whose weddings were canceled or diminished, and people who want to recommit their love to their partners and the city we love.”

It will feature a multicultural ceremony, music and dancing. Mayor Eric Adams also will make remarks. The website notes that the ceremony is not legally binding.