Las Vegas Advisor: $550M resort project near Reid airport finally begins

Maybe it’s not a dream. Ground has been broken and work has begun on Dream Las Vegas, the $550-million, 20-story, 531-room property planned for the far south end of the Strip.

The project was announced in February 2020, but Dream’s location proved problematic due to its close proximity to the Harry Reid International Airport, which necessitated permissions and variances from agencies as diverse as the TSA, FBI and Secret Service, along with the airlines themselves.

However, after the developers implemented a number of mitigation plans, the County Commission granted approval and the project is now a go, scheduled for completion sometime in the summer of 2024.

KISS Museum: The KISS (rock band) Museum has opened at the Rio. The 2,000-square-foot space hosts Gene Simmons’ personal KISS memorabilia collected over decades, as well as the endless merch the band has licensed. The museum is open Thursday through Sunday; admission is $11.95.

Crawfish and sushi: Two restaurants that are longtime favorites of Las Vegas locals are coming to the Downtown Grand. Hot N Juicy Crawfish serves up its namesake and other seafood selections Cajun-style, while Yama Sushi is one of Las Vegas’ best all-you-can-eat sushi options. Both are scheduled to open by the end of the year.

Runway viewing: A longtime viewing area on Sunset Road that looks onto runways at Reid International Airport has reopened. Observers can watch the planes take off and land from behind a fence that’s nearby runways. The area had been closed off since early 2020 as part of the pandemic shutdown. There’s no charge; just drive up and grab a spot.

Question: Are the casinos at Primm open?

Answer: All three of the casinos at Primm, which is located about 40 miles from Las Vegas at the California border, are open, but not quite completely. Primm Valley and Whiskey Pete’s are open full time, while Buffalo Bill’s has been opening on select weekends only.

