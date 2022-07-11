Darby in East Pacific now a Category 4 hurricane, but still a long way from Hawaii

Hurricane Darby has developed into a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
As of 11 a.m., the center of Hurricane Darby was located about 2,015 miles east-southeast of Hilo and traveling west at 15 mph. This motion is expected to continue today, with a gradual turn to the west-northwest by Tuesday.
Darby had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, with higher gusts, but still remains small, with hurricane-force winds only extending outward 10 miles from the center.
Darby is expected to peak in intensity in the next day or so, the NHC said, then begin a weakening trend by midweek.
No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.
The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet that Hurricane Darby has reached Category 4 in the eastern Pacific, but is “still a long way from Hawaii and looks likely to lose power as it heads our way.”
HI-EMA partners statewide are tuning up their systems, just in case, the agency said.
