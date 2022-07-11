Hawaii actors sought for Jason Momoa production

A casting call has been issued for actors wishing to appear in a Jason Momoa project, which is believed to be “Chief of War,” an epic saga about the unification and colonization of the Hawaiian Islands.

Talent agency Alessi Hartigan Casting, which has offices in Hawaii and on the mainland, is seeking people of all ages to portray people of Hawaiian and Pacific Islander descent, according to a flyer released this week. The flyer names the project “Yenedakine,” which is believed to be a production name for “Chief of War.”

The network Apple TV+ announced “Chief of War” in April, saying it will be an eight-episode series. Apple TV+ said Momoa will be writing for the series and serving as a co-creator, along with Thomas Pa‘a Sibbett, who wrote the 2018 film “Braven” featuring Momoa, and Francis Lawrence, director of three “Hunger Games” films. As an actor, Momoa has starred in “Baywatch Hawaii,” “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman.”

The casting call will be held over two days: 1-5 p.m. Friday in the cafeteria of Waianae Intermediate School, 85-626 Farrington Highway; and at 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Bishop Museum, 1525 Bernice St. Those unable to attend are also invited to sign up at alessihartigancasting.com.

The flyer says filming is scheduled for the fall. Sources are reporting that the show will be primarily shot in New Zealand, with additional footage to be shot in Hawaii.