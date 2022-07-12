Oregon man dies after possible drowning on Big Island

Hawaii island police have identified a male visitor who died after being pulled from waters at Kaunaoa Bay on Sunday morning as John Mackenzie, 61, of Terrebonne, Ore.

Police said shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to an emergency call after lifeguards had rescued the man from the bay near Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and were administering CPR.

He was taken to Queen’s North Hawaii Comunity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:54 a.m.

Police said its investigation remains ongoing pending an autopsy to determine the exact cause of the man’s death.