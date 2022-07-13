Injured hiker rescued on Aiea Loop Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued an injured hiker at the Aiea Loop Trail in Aiea this afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at around 12:30 p.m. for the hiker, a 65-year-old woman, who was injured while hiking the trail and unable to return to the trail head on her own.

Firefighters, using HFD’s Air 1 helicopter, located her and flew her to a landing zone at Keaiwa Heiau State Recreation Area. The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over the care of the hiker at around 1:30 p.m.