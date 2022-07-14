Oahu moped, bicycle, business licensing services moving to Kapalama

The City and County of Honolulu is moving its moped, bicycle and business licensing services to the Kapalama Driver Licensing Center.

Starting Monday, moped and bicycle owners on Oahu will be able to get their registrations on the spot at the center at 925 Dillingham Blvd. in Kalihi, the city said in a news release. Walk-in service is also coming for a variety of pawnbrokers, firearm dealers, peddlers and other businesses seeking licenses to legally operate on the island.

The services will move to windows 16 and 17 at the center from an office trailer under the H-1 freeway at 1112 Kapahulu Ave.

“We have outgrown our Kapahulu office and will be moving to better accommodate our expansion needs as well as to position us to meet continued public demand into the future to register mopeds, bicycles and businesses,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services, in a statement.

The Business License, Bicycle and Moped Services Office is being moved to “better meet public demand for these services,” which together exceeded 30,000 transactions in the last 12 months.

There have been a record number of moped registrations on Oahu — more than 8,800 — during that period, the city said.

Appointments will not be required for these licensing services at the Kapalama center. Moped and bicycle registrations will be issued over the counter, unless it is a dealer drop-off. Business licenses will be mailed to applicants.