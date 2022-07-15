Darby weakens to tropical storm as it approaches islands from southeast

Now a tropical storm, Darby is expected to bring strong winds, large swells and showers to the islands this weekend as it continues to weaken while passing south of Hawaii.

As of 5 a.m. today, the center of Tropical Storm Darby was located about 605 miles east-southeast of Hilo with maximum sustained winds near 70 mph with higher gusts, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Hawaii’s offshore waters from 40 to 240 nautical miles including the portion of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument east of French Frigate Shoals.

Forecasters expect easterly winds to increase to 30 to 40 knots tonight with seas building to 10 to 14 feet with isolated thunderstorms in southeast waters.

Weather officials expect breezy tradewinds to increase in strength for the rest of the islands, possibly to advisory levels, as Darby passes south of the islands Saturday into Sunday. Shower activity is also expected to increase, especially for some areas of Maui and Hawaii island, over the same period, with windward and mauka areas getting most of the rainfall.

Weather is forecast to return to breezy trades with passing showers on Monday.

Darby is expected to weaken into a post-tropical remnant low late Saturday or Saturday night before dissipating on Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from Darby’s center.