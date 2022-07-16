2 teens rescued after boat capsizes in Kaneohe Bay

Two teenagers were rescued from Kaneohe Bay this morning after firefighters found their boat capsized in the water.

At around 11:40 a.m. the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about a boater in distress in the bay. Firefighters responded a few minutes later and began looking for the boater.

Using HFD’s Air 1 helicopter, rescue personnel searched and found a 10-foot boat that had capsized in the water carrying two male teens who had been diving.

Honolulu Ocean Safety and HFD reached the boat using watercraft and the divers and their boat were brought back to shore.

Neither of the boys were injured, HFD reported.