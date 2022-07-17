Fire aboard ship at RIMPAC; other participating ships responding

Exercise Rim of the Pacific officials said crews are responding today to “reports of a fire and potential injuries” aboard a ship participating in the biennial naval exercise off Hawaii.

The report of the fire was received at about 8 a.m., according to a statement provided by a RIMPAC spokesperson.

The statement did not provide information on what nationality the vessel was or how many injuries occurred but the spokesperson said more details will be released later. The statement said that “the combined RIMPAC Task Force is currently providing support to the vessel.”

The binennial RIMPAC exercise is the world’s largest recurring naval exercise and this year’s iteration is the largest since the exercise began with five nations in 1971. This year 26 nations are participating in the exercise with 38 surface ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft, 30 drones and 25,000 personnel in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California from June 29 to Aug. 4.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.