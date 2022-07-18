HPD: 911 call system restored after technical problems

The Honolulu Police Department has restored its 911 call system shortly after asking the public to limit calls to emergencies only due to technical problems earlier this afternoon.

Emergency and non-emergency calls are now being taken, according to HPD spokesperson Michelle Yu in an email.

Problems with 911 may be a statewide problem as Hawaii island police earlier said technical issues are affecting the 911 call system there.

Big Island police are asking anyone there experiencing an emergency to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

An update on the problem is expected to be issued later.