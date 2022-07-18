Kamehameha Highway near Kahana to remain closed as BWS crews repair water main

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply this morning said Kamehameha Highway remains closed in both directions as crews continue working on repairs to a 30-inch main break near Kahana Bay Beach Park.

In a 10 a.m. update, the BWS said motorists should avoid driving in the area because they will be turned around and that the main break is expected to have an impact on water resources in several communities.

There may also be potential low pressure and no water impacts in upper elevation communities from Kailua to Waimanalo — with the first area including the lower Maunawili Valley area from Auloa Road to the end of Lunaai Street followed by the neighborhood from Maunawili Neighborhood Park along Ulupii Street down to Uluoa Street.

“We are working to make adjustments to the system and hope this will address some of the low-pressure areas, but we are urgently requesting conservation and to only use water for cooking and personal hygiene,” said BWS in an alert. “This will help us maintain some level of water in the reservoirs serving these areas. We will continue [to] monitor the system and provide updates as needed. The BWS apologizes for this inconvenience and will be working 24/7 to repair the road and water main as quickly as possible.”

The main break was initially reported at about 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, resulting in the closure of Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kahana Valley and Trout Farm Roads.

BWS said water services have been restored to families on Trout Farm Road and along Kamehameha Highway by setting up a bypass.

The bridge at Kamehameha Highway remains safe and requires no work. The road on the Kahuku side of the bridge, however, was undermined when the main broke and needs to be shored up in order to allow for a contra-flow lane.

Officials said a BWS employee will escort pedestrians across the bridge as long as it is safe. There may be instances, however, where pedestrians will have to wait while vehicles are being moved or other work is being finished to ensure their safety.

Work on both the road and main break is expected to take several weeks.

Updates will be posted on boardofwatersupply.com and BWS social media platforms.