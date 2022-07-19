High surf advisory posted for south shores; brown water advisory for Oahu, Maui

A high surf advisory is in effect for the south shores of all islands through 6 p.m. today.

Forecasters expect surf of 8 to 12 feet this morning, easing to 7 to 10 feet this afternoon.

The large south swell that peaked on Sunday is slowly easing and should return to below advisory levels tonight through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

Weather officials say beachgoers should expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

An earlier high-surf warning was canceled overnight.

A brown-water advisory remains in effect for the east, south and west shores of Oahu and the south shore of Maui after high surf and heavy rain resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” according to a statement from the state Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch System. “Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.”

In addition, a small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward waters and Big Island southeast waters.

Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. The National Weather Service advises inexperienced mariners and those operating small vessels to avoid navigating in these conditions.