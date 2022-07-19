Tropical Storm Estelle, located near Baja, Calif., expected to weaken

Tropical Storm Estelle is still maintaining intensity but should begin weakening on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

As of 11 a.m., the center of Estelle was about 510 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja, Calif., with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and higher gusts.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

Estelle was moving west-northwest at close to 14 mph, and is expected to continue along that general motion for the next few days.

Officials say Estelle is likely to become a post-tropical remnant low on Thursday.

No coastal watches or warnings from Estelle are currently in effect.

The National Weather Service of Honolulu, meanwhile, expects typical summertime weather to dominate through the week, with moderate to locally breezy trades.

A high-surf advisory remains in place for all south-facing shores as a large, south swell that peaked on Sunday continues easing. Heights should fall below the advisory level tonight, with the advisory expiring at 6 p.m.

Forecasters said a small, long-period east swell from Estelle may provide a slight boost to surf along east-facing shores late this week into the weekend.

Otherwise, no other significant swells are expected.