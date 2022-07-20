Makiki man, 39, sentenced to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking underage girls

An Oahu Circuit Court judge sentenced today a 39-year-old Makiki man, convicted of sex trafficking two teenage girls in 2013 and sexually assaulting one of them, to 40 years in prison.

Marquis Green was found guilty on April 21 by a jury of one count of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of first-degree promoting prostitution (now called sex trafficking), and one count of third-degree sexual assault.

“Judge Rowena Somerville highlighted the grave nature of Green’s offenses, his lack of remorse and the need to protect the public in sentencing Green to two consecutive 20-year-terms,” Prosecuting Attorney Steven Alm said in a news release this morning.

Green trafficked the girls in 2013 in Waikiki. He sexually assaulted the 15-year-old girl and assaulted her on another occasion.

Court records show Green got the 15-year-old girl drunk in June 2013 in his Ala Moana area apartment and raped her. He also whipped her legs with a belt and punched her in the face after he caught her hanging out with a male friend.

Green also used two other underage girls, ages 17 and 16, for sex trafficking.

“We asked the court to sentence Green to two consecutive 20-year terms of imprisonment and we are very pleased that Judge Somerville agreed,” Alm said in a written statement.

“This sentence ensures that the public will be safe from Green’s violent and unconscionable conduct for a long time and should serve as a warning to all the pimps and traffickers out there,” he said.

Alm called sex trafficking a “heinous crime that often targets the most vulnerable members of our society. We are inspired by the courage and perseverance of the survivors in this case who did not give up, even after years of delays caused by Green.”

He encourages all survivors of trafficking and sexual assault to get help by filing a police report and calling community groups that assist survivors.

Call 911 in an emergency.

>> Call Child Welfare Services at 808-832-1999

>> Susannah Wesley Community Center, Trafficking Victim Assistance Program at 808-721-9614

>> Hoola Na Pua at 808-222-1872

>> Hawaii Pacific Health Sex Abuse Treatment Center at 808-524-7273