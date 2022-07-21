Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Anyone who refers new YMCA hires can qualify for $250 in “Y Credit” that can be used for YMCA fees, programs and camps. Existing YMCA staff members earn a $250 bonus for each new hire they refer. Different information was included in a story on Page B1 Wednesday.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.