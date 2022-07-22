Pali Highway closures to continue through August

Two-lane closures in both directions of Pali Highway are scheduled to continue on weekdays through the end of August for the ongoing resurfacing project, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Lane closure details are as follows for roadwork, weather permitting:

>> Two lanes will be closed in the Honolulu-bound direction between Waokanaka Street and the Wylie Street overpass, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

>> Two lanes will also be closed in the Kailua-bound direction between the Wylie Street overpass and Nuuanu Pali Drive, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

>> In the Honolulu-bound direction, the shoulder lane will be open for motorists to use where it is wide enough to accommodate vehicles. Traffic in the Kailua-bound direction will be monitored and adjusted as needed to minimize traffic impacts.

“These closures are tentatively scheduled; therefore, motorists are advised to check traffic apps before heading to their destination,” said HDOT in a news release. “HDOT advises the public to plan ahead, allow for extra travel time, and use alternate routes as needed.”

Electronic message boards have been posted, and special duty police officers will be on site to assist with traffic control.

The Pali Highway Resurfacing project is expected to be completed by May 2023. More information is available at palihighway.org.