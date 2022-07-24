Las Vegas Advisor: Poker champion crowned in Las Vegas

Espen Jorstad, a 34-year-old professional poker player from Norway, emerged from a starting field of 8,663 to become the new World Series of Poker Main Event champion and take down a first prize of $10 million.

Jorstad beat Australian Adrian Attenborough after 90 minutes of heads-up play, nearly 30 of which was spent on the first hand of the session. On the final hand, Jorstad made a full house to best Attenborough’s two pair. Attenborough pocketed $6 million as runner-up.

Mosaic closes: The noncasino show venue Mosaic on the Strip has closed. The space located near MGM Grand has been the site of several different showrooms and clubs over the years, operating as The Metz, Utopia, Empire Ballroom, Boulevard Theater and Tommy Wind Theater, but it looks like its entertainment days are over: The owner says the building will be razed and a retail center is planned.

Dicey discount: Buy the tomahawk steak for $140 in Twin Creeks Steakhouse at Silverton and you get to roll three dice for discounts. If the same number comes up on all three, they take some percentage ranging from 50% to 100% off the price. It’s an interesting promo, but not that valuable: You expect to get the needed three-of-a-kind in less than 3% of rolls (1 in 36), and three 6s for a free dinner once in 216 tries.

Ben and Jen: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot last week in a midnight ceremony at the Little White Chapel on Las Vegas Boulevard, a few blocks south of downtown. The Little White Chapel adds to its long list of celebrity marriages, which includes Frank Sinatra, Bruce Willis and Michael Jordan.

Question: Can you bet on who will win the next presidential election?

Answer: Not in Las ­Vegas, but DraftKings has posted a line that can be bet in Canada. Donald Trump is the favorite at 2.5-1, Ron DeSantis is 4-1, Joe Biden is 5.5-1, and ­Kamala Harris is +12-1.

