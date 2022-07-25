6-foot shark prompts warning signs at Sunset Beach on Oahu

Ocean Safety officials have posted shark warning signs at Sunset Beach on Oahu’s North Shore.
Officials said a 6-foot, non-aggressive reef shark has been confirmed to be swimming on the shoreline at Sunset Beach.
A shark advisory was posted by the Honolulu Emergency Services Department at about 11:20 a.m. today.
The advisory reminds the public to visit the nearest lifeguard for information on the latest ocean conditions. If there is an emergency, the public should call 911.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.