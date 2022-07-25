comscore 6-foot shark prompts warning signs at Sunset Beach on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
6-foot shark prompts warning signs at Sunset Beach on Oahu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Ocean Safety officials have posted shark warning signs at Sunset Beach on Oahu’s North Shore.

Officials said a 6-foot, non-aggressive reef shark has been confirmed to be swimming on the shoreline at Sunset Beach.

A shark advisory was posted by the Honolulu Emergency Services Department at about 11:20 a.m. today.

The advisory reminds the public to visit the nearest lifeguard for information on the latest ocean conditions. If there is an emergency, the public should call 911.

