Bicyclist, 66, in critical condition after apparent collision on Nimitz Highway

A 66-year-old man is in critical condition after he was apparently hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on North Nimitz Highway fronting the West Marine fishing supply store this afternoon.

The incident took place just before 4 p.m., the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported. Medics administered critical life-saving treatment to the patient, who sustained multiple injuries to his head and body.

The Honolulu Police Department has closed the three left lanes on the eastbound side of the highway near West Marine to investigate the crash.