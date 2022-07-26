Communication, data services disrupted after fiber cable cut on Hawaii island

A Hawaiian Telcom fiber cable break affecting internet and voice services on Hawaii island and in Hana on Maui could be repaired by the end of the day.

This morning a construction company accidentally severed a cable, Hawaiian Telcom said in a news release. It said the impact “ranged from intermittent or slow service to inability to place or receive calls” and was dependent on the service, location and service provider.

Hawaii County Civil Defense reported that the break affected “cellular telephones, traditional landline telephones, the internet, and public radio stations ability to broadcast.”

The cable was cut in a remote area near Waikoloa Village. The Hawaii Police Department reported the issue starting at around 9 a.m., and Hawaiian Telcom technicians were able to arrive at the site at around 1 p.m.

Some services have already been restored, and the company is aiming to restore all services by 4 p.m. this afternoon.