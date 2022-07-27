Kaneohe Marine, 29, appears in court for alleged fatal stabbing of ex-wife on H-3 freeway

A U.S. Marine charged in connection with the July 20 stabbing death of his ex-wife made his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court today.

Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, 29, appeared via video conference before Judge Kristine Yoo from the courthouse cellblock on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Dana Alotaibi, 27. His bail is set at $1 million.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office determined Alotaibi died of “sharp forced wounds to the neck,” according to new court documents filed at the district court. The manner of death was classified as a homicide.

Second-degree murder is punishable by life in prison with the possibility of parole if convicted.

Court documents detail witness accounts of the brutal stabbing that occurred on the side of the H-3 westbound lanes, near the Kamehameha Highway offramp just before 6:20 p.m. on July 20.

Honolulu police responded to the area after they received a 911 call from a woman screaming for help and that she was dying.

Police in court documents said a witness traveling near the scene saw a man later identified as Tejeda-Castillo slit a woman’s neck with a knife while standing over the victim. The witness then allegedly saw him stab the woman numerous times in the face, neck and head.

Another witness said she saw a man and woman who appeared to be fighting. When the witness got closer, police said she saw Tejeda-Castillo stab the woman, identified as Alotaibi, with a knife.

Police noted witnesses then saw Tejeda-Castillo stab himself in the neck and run into a nearby bush.

Police officers canvassed the area and located Tejeda-Castillo in the bushes holding a knife covered in blood. Officers recovered the knife, described as a Gerber pocket knife that consisted of two blades, both two inches long, court documents said.

Alotaibi was taken to the Adventist Health Castle Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Tejeda-Castillo, who was hospitalized at The Queen’s Medical Center, is assigned to the 3rd Littoral Combat Team at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe.