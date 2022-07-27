comscore Kauai Deputy Police Chief Stan Olsen to resign, cites family matters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Kauai Deputy Police Chief Stan Olsen to resign, cites family matters

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:58 pm
  • COURTESY KAUAI POLICE DEPARTMENT Kauai Police Department Deputy Police Chief Stan Olsen.

    COURTESY KAUAI POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Kauai Police Department Deputy Police Chief Stan Olsen.

Kauai Deputy Police Chief Stan Olsen is resigning to take care of his family, the Kauai Police Department confirmed.

“He has a son and daughter-in-law who are both in wheelchairs and from time to time they require extra assistance,” KPD said in a statement.

Olsen’s resignation will become effective Aug. 26. He had hoped to stay with the police department longer, KPD said, but “he and his wife decided that their family needs come first.”

In April, Olsen was stopped by Transportation Security Administration staff at Lihue Airport for bringing a department-issued firearm in a carry-on bag through a TSA checkpoint. He was scheduled to fly to Las Vegas, reportedly for a personal matter. He was not cited or arrested.

The incident is not related to his resignation, KPD said.

Olsen became deputy chief in August last year.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
7-Eleven employee, 46, indicted for alleged sword attack in Waikiki

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up