Kauai Deputy Police Chief Stan Olsen to resign, cites family matters

Kauai Deputy Police Chief Stan Olsen is resigning to take care of his family, the Kauai Police Department confirmed.

“He has a son and daughter-in-law who are both in wheelchairs and from time to time they require extra assistance,” KPD said in a statement.

Olsen’s resignation will become effective Aug. 26. He had hoped to stay with the police department longer, KPD said, but “he and his wife decided that their family needs come first.”

In April, Olsen was stopped by Transportation Security Administration staff at Lihue Airport for bringing a department-issued firearm in a carry-on bag through a TSA checkpoint. He was scheduled to fly to Las Vegas, reportedly for a personal matter. He was not cited or arrested.

The incident is not related to his resignation, KPD said.

Olsen became deputy chief in August last year.