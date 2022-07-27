Medical examiner says case matches girl who drowned off Ala Moana Beach Park

The Honolulu Medical Examiner said a case for a 14-year-old girl named Ketsina Peter matches the description of a girl who drowned off Ala Moana Beach Park on Monday evening.

First responders responding to a 911 call pulled the teen and another girl, 9, from the waters at Ala Moana in apparent near-drownings at about 7 p.m, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Paramedics performed life-sustaining treatment on the teen, and transported her to a hospital in critical condition. EMS also transported the 9-year-old to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it had responded to the incident after receiving a 911 call for a cardiac arrest at the beach.

Police said the teen was found floating and unresponsive in the ocean on Monday. She died at the hospital.

No other details were available.