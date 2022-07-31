Red flag warning in effect for leeward areas

A red flag warning is currently in effect until 6 p.m. today for the leeward sides of all Hawaiian Islands.

The red flag warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring now or will soon, but does not predict when new fires start.

“The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior today, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control,” according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

Forecasters said to expect east to northeast winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 mph and 38 to 45 percent humidity in the afternoon. There are no thunderstorms expected.

Outdoor burning is not recommended as fires that develop will likely spread quickly, forecasters said.