Thieves target Salvation Army Kona Corps prior to school supply, food distributions

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:00 pm
  Salvation Army Kona Corps members sort back-to-school supplies from the 2021 season.

    Salvation Army Kona Corps members sort back-to-school supplies from the 2021 season.

  Damage is shown to the Salvation Army Kona Corps building.

    Damage is shown to the Salvation Army Kona Corps building.

The Salvation Army Kona Corps is seeking immediate monetary donations to supplement the community’s needs following a reported theft earlier this week of more than $4,000 in back-to-school supplies, food pantry items and more.

The theft, which damaged several windows and doors, occurred sometime between July 27 and 29. Thieves also took toiletry items for kupuna, large food coolers used during Thanksgiving and other food distributions, and more.

Corps Officer for The Salvation Army Kona Corps Capt. Raghel Santiago said the Corps officers had planned to assemble back-to-school kits on Saturday and distribute food pantry items Tuesday. Now, the nonprofit will first have to purchase replacement supplies, Santiago said.

“We are heartbroken,” she said. “We are humbly asking our community for monetary donations so we can quickly meet the needs of our keiki, kupuna, and individuals who are so in need of these items. We also ask for prayers for those who were so desperate for food and back-to-school supplies that they felt a need to take them when we would have provided them had they simply asked.”

To provide monetary donations visit https://kona.salvationarmy.org.

